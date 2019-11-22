Irish rappers Kneecap defend anti-DUP tour poster as 'fine art'

The poster is being used to promote Kneecap's upcoming tour

A Belfast Irish language rap group have said their advert for a upcoming tour which features DUP leader Arlene Foster strapped to a rocket on top of a bonfire is "just a fine piece of art".

The cartoon image, which appears to show the New Lodge bonfire with Mrs Foster and the prime minister Boris Johnson tied to the rocket, is being used to promote Kneecap's Farewell to the Union Tour.

It also shows rappers Moglai Bap and Mo Charahave holding a petrol bomb underneath the burning bonfire.

Social media users question the use of what they described as "violent imagery".

"I get that it's satire, but also playing on real trauma experienced due to IRA violence," said one social media comment.

"Not excusing settler-colonialism here at all, but just wondering about tactics and if we're ready to joke about it as a society."

The group told The Irish News the poster was "just a piece of fine art".

"The poster is for Kneecap's upcoming debut tour in England and Scotland.

"We wanted to resonate with our English and Scottish comrades who also have to put up with the insufferable Tory party and their decimation of the working classes."

They said they didn't mind if anyone was offended.

"Just make sure you pay at the door, we take Northern Bank notes," the band joked.

In March, Kneecap were criticised after they led chants of "Get the Brits out now" at The Empire bar in Belfast which Prince William and Kate Middleton visited 24 hours earlier.

Last year, the group faced censure from RTE's Irish language station Raidio na Gaeltachta for their single Cearta - Irish for Rights.

It contained multiple references to drugs, sex and the PSNI.

It was removed from the station's afternoon programme's playlist due to the song's "drug references and cursing".

A petition to put the song back on air started by fans received hundreds of signatures.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Moglai Bap said the song was meant to be a caricature of life in west Belfast.

"A lot of my friends don't vote Sinn Fein and they're not republican. We're proud of Irish culture, but we don't want to be defined by it," he said.

"We wanted this song to break stereotypes. We're not saying we agree with using RUC as a term for the PSNI, but it happens in Belfast."