Irish singers raise voices for domestic abuse charity during Covid-19 crisis

The cover version of ‘Dreams’ was recorded by more than 40 female artists

Female musicians from across Ireland have come together to record a cover version of a Cranberries song and raise money for a domestic abuse charity.

The cover version of 'Dreams' clocked up more than 30,000 views on YouTube in under 20 hours.

It was recorded by Irish Women in Harmony, a group of more than 40 artists including Northern Ireland singers Lilla Vargen from outside Ballymena, Roe from Londonderry and Saint Sister duo Morgan MacIntyre from Belfast and Gemma Doherty from Londonderry.

Other well-known performers include Caroline Corr from The Corrs, Una Healey from The Saturdays, Emma Langford, Moya Brennan, Imelda May and Orla Gartland.

The song was released on Thursday and money raised will go to support Safe Ireland's Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

A 20% increase in domestic abuse in Ireland has been recorded since the lockdown began.

Safe Ireland, which has 39 member services nationally, said donations will be used directly to meet the needs of women and children fleeing violence and abuse. It said many women and children are already living in emergency refuges or in safe accommodation, having had to flee their own homes, "many with only the clothes they are in".

So far, the fund has provided for essential items such as food, heating oil, utility bills, transport costs or materials and appliances needed for new, safe accommodation.

Praising the recording, a charity spokesperson said: "In order to address the problem of domestic abuse we need a strong community response, and this amazing collaboration is exactly that."