Irish woman’s legal action against singer Rihanna for alleged ‘malicious falsehoods’ in email and phone call to go ahead

An Irish woman’s High Court action against the singer Rihanna is continuing after certain pre-trial matters were resolved on Tuesday.

Dana Kavanagh (47) is suing the US-based singer alleging “malicious falsehoods” in an email and in a phone call.

Ms Kavanagh of Woodbank Drive, Valley Park, Finglas, Dublin is suing the billionaire singer under the name "Robyn Fenty aka Rihanna”, with an address at Lafayette Street, New York.

In her action, Ms Kavanagh claims she was caused mental distress and emotional suffering because of what she says was a false and malicious email sent on July 11, 2013, about her (Kavanagh's) partner Geoffrey Keating, who was Rihanna's head of security in 2012 and 2013.

She is also suing over a phone call the singer allegedly made to Ms Kavanagh's sister-in-law in relation to the same matter.

She claims that because of the allegations a business she built up with Mr Keating, called Geoff Keating Media, had been destroyed.

Rihanna denies the claims.

The matter was briefly mentioned before the High Court on Tuesday. Kelley Smith SC, for the singer, said that two pretrial motions, including one concerning the discovery of certain materials had been resolved between the parties.

On consent the motions could be struck out, counsel said.

The case remains live before the courts but no date has been fixed for the hearing.

Previously lawyers acting for Rihanna asked the court to set aside service of Ms Kavanagh's proceedings on her at her New York home claiming it was not done in accordance with law.

Ms Kavanagh opposed the application.

In a 2018 judgment Ms Justice Miriam O'Regan said she was satisfied Rihanna had discharged the burden of proof in relation to her claim that service of the documents was not valid as a matter of New York or US federal law.

However, the judge found there were "just grounds" to declare the service of court documents on Rihanna was affected in accordance with the rules of the superior courts here.