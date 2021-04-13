Iron Maiden announce Belfast Belsonic show

Iron Maiden have announced they are to return to Northern Ireland to headline Belsonic next year.

The group will play Ormeau Park on Monday June, 13 2022 as part of their ‘The Legacy Of The Beast Tour’.

The tour is based on their award-winning mobile game of the same name, which has been deemed by fans and national and rock media alike as "Maiden's most monumental show and best setlist ever".

With over 90million album sales, more than 2,000 live performances in 63 countries, tens of millions of fans and 16 studio albums of unerring quality and power to their name, Iron Maiden are considered one of the most influential and revered bands of all time.

Manager Rod Smallwood said: “ Naturally the band are hugely disappointed, a second summer without touring, especially with this very special Legacy show, is very hard to take. They send their best wishes to you all, knowing full well you fans will feel the same.

"As we all know, realistically there is no alternative so we will all make the best of it and spend the time preparing for a very memorable and even more spectacular Legacy tour next year, we promise! Until then keep safe and keep smart.”

The band's dates for 2021 were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for the summer of 2022.

All previously sold tickets remain valid with another sale this Friday, April 16 from 9am on Ticketmaster.