It’s a kind of magic: Queen + Adam Lambert kick-off new tour in Belfast

Gig well worth the wait as band delivers flawless performance

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

They are back – and the dream combination of Queen + Adam Lambert is better than ever.

It’s a master-pairing that has taken the world by storm.

Friday night’s opening gig in Belfast’s SSE Arena marked the beginning of the twice-postponed Rhapsody UK & European tour. And it was well worth the wait.

It’s a night full of spectacle, high energy, nostalgia, passion, emotion and of course, rock.

Such was the excitement in the crowd - they were doing Mexican waves with chants of “we want Queen” and singing “we will, we will rock you”.

Anticipation was building as they took in the impressive set where a gold crown dominated the stage ahead of the show beginning.

Earlier this week Brian May shared his own excitement with a video on Instagram as they arrived in Belfast.

He said: “Incredibly exciting! It’s been too long! And we’ve had time to bring about some new angles – new moments into the show.”

And new moments they brought in abundance – no expense is spared for this production as they dazzle their adoring fans.

And when the lights went down - it was showtime and the atmosphere turned electrifying.

In full sparkles Adam Lambert appears looking glamorous and every inch the showman with top hat and sunglasses. And before we know it the iconic Brian May is treating the crowd to a guitar solo.

They launched into some old classics Now I’m here, Tear it up, and Hammer to Fall. Soon after, Somebody To Love was a special moment.

Lambert is fabulously theatrical and has the audience in the palm of his hand as he commands crowd participation - which they do willingly.

Addressing the crowd for the first time Lambert asks: “Are you guys having fun?”

Paying tribute to the late Freddie Mercury he says: “You know I’m a fan just like you guys.

“And I’m so honoured to be up here, 10 years now, singing with these legends and I thank all of you out there for giving me the opportunity to celebrate the one and only irreplaceable Freddie Mercury.

“I’m going to make you a promise, I’m going to do my damnest to celebrate the music of Queen and Freddie Mercury with all of you to tonight? You feel me?”

Lambert doesn’t try to be Mercury – and that’s why the partnership has always worked.

The classic familiarity of the legendary rockers Brian May and Roger Taylor combined with Lambert’s vocals is perfection.

In fact, they give a performance that’s fit for their namesake, The Queen herself, as they are set to open the BBC’s Platinum Party At The Palace concert with a special performance marking Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.