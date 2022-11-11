It’s no joke! Huge demand for Peter Kay pre-sale tickets crashes O2 app and site, leaving many NI fans disappointed

Comedian’s first stand-up tour in 12 years is coming to Belfast

Peter Kay is touring for the first time in 12 years

Northern Irish fans of comedian Peter Kay hoping to get pre-sale tickets for his Belfast shows next year were left disappointed after the O2 Priority website and app crashed due to “unprecedented demand”.

Tickets for the Bolton funnyman’s first stand-up tour in 12 years go on general sale on Saturday, but users of O2, Virgin Media and Three were offered access two days early.

However, many local fans were unable to snap up the pre-sale tickets for his February dates at the SSE Arena due to technical issues.

Some complained that they had been unable to get into the relevant apps while others said they got as far as the queue but were unable to proceed further.

In response to the complaints, O2 and Virgin said: “We’re seeing extraordinary demand for Peter Kay. We know customers are struggling to get on to our Priority website and app before 10am, we’re working on it. Please be patient, thank you.”

A follow-up statement read: “We’re seeing unprecedented demand for Peter Kay tickets & we know a lot of you can’t access Priority.

“Sorry, we’re working on it. Please be patient; this is by far the highest demand we’ve ever seen for Priority tickets in 15 years. The presale lasts for 48h so keep checking.”

Lurgan junior doctor Niamh McConville tried to go onto the O2 Priority app before 10am to buy tickets but had no success.

A short while later she tried again, but no matter how many times she refreshed it, the app wouldn’t load.

Hoping to purchase tickets as a Christmas gift for her parents, she kept trying for several hours, finally giving up at 12.15pm yesterday.

“I am so disappointed and now I’m quite concerned that there might be some issues when the tickets go on general sale on Saturday,” she said.

“My mum and dad are huge fans of Peter Kay’s and as this is his first stand-up show in years, I thought it would be an ideal Christmas gift for them.

“I kept refreshing but the app just wasn’t loading so eventually I just gave up.

“The pre-sale is still on, so I might try again in the early hours of the morning when there’s less traffic or take my chances and try and get them on Saturday when they go on general releases.”

Hundreds of disgruntled fans took to Twitter to express their annoyance at the technical issues which resulted in them missing out.

One fan posted that she had been trying to book tickets for almost two hours without any luck.

“Honestly, Belfast for @peterkay_co_uk is becoming a huge task. Trying for nearly one hour 40 minutes and still no further.

“Sort out your stuff @O2.”

Another fan fumed that she had been unable to purchase pre-sale tickets but that resales were already online.

“Getting ridiculous trying to get event tickets even in pre-sale,” she wrote. “You get through queue and there’s no tickets left but resale up already no doubt at higher cost.”

Some fans were so desperate, they messaged Kay directly asking to buy tickets while another joked that she would sell her sister in return for a place at his show.

However, some lucky fans who persevered eventually managed to bag tickets.

“Four hours of refreshing and finally get to see Peter Kay in Belfast,” one posted.

A second fortunate fan said: “Keep trying my Belfast people. Dreams do come true.”

In 2010, Kay, whose mother comes from Northern Ireland, set a world record for the biggest-selling stand-up comedy tour, playing to more than 1.2 million people.

He had been due to hit the road again in 2017 but later cancelled the tour due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

The new Better Late Than Never tour kicks off in Manchester on December 2.

It is expected Kay will break his own record with the upcoming tour.