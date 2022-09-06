‘It’s the biggest event in Ireland’: fans descend on Dublin for Garth Brooks concerts

All you need to know about the Croke Park gigs

Some 400,000 are expected to attend the five Garth Brooks concerts at Croke Park

Croke Park hosts country music superstar Garth Brooks this weekend, with more than 400,000 fans flocking to Dublin to see the man with “friends in low places”.

Brooks, who last played in Ireland in 1997, has spread out concerts across this weekend and coming week. The five shows are to be the “biggest cultural event in Ireland, at the cultural centre of Ireland”, according to Aiken Promotions’ Jim Clarke.

The shows take place this Friday, September 9, Saturday and Sunday, and the following Friday and Saturday, September 16-17.

Traffic

Gardaí said that each morning at 7am, parking cones will go out on roads around the stadium, with a “soft cordon” going in at 10.30am.

By 3pm, the “hardcore cordon” will go in place, which means the roads around the stadium will be completely closed. Only residents with the 2022 pass will be allowed through.

Public transport

Event organisers are encouraging people to take public transport to the gigs rather than driving. Bus, rail, Dart and Luas transport options can all bring fans within walking distance of the venue, with extra trains and coaches being added from locations around the country to accommodate concert-goers, including from Northern Ireland.

There will be no drop-and-go spots for coaches around the stadium, or Mountjoy Square. Coach parking has been provided next to Whitehall GAA Club, which can accommodate up to 130 coaches.

Tickets and entry

Screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted. Event organisers are also warning gig-goers to beware of bogus ticket sellers and tour operators.

No under-14s will be allowed entry to the standing/pitch area. Bags larger than A4 size will not be allowed, and people without bags will be fast-tracked — but all bags will be searched.

Gate and stage times

Gates open at 5pm, but early queuing will not be permitted around the venue.

“There will be zero tolerance for any person drinking on the street, urinating on the street, or any anti-social behaviour,” said Garda Superintendent Martin Mooney.

There is no support act, and the show starts at 7.30pm and is set to last up until 10.30pm.

Weather

Met Éireann says Friday is set to be a bright day with sunny spells, but with the potential for a few showers.

Venue and audience capacity

Due to the particular size of Croke Park, which is almost as wide as soccer pitches are long, organisers needed a new and unique stage ahead of the concert.

Around 2,500 staff are set to be working across the five nights.

Normally, a concert at Croke Park would attract 40 to 50% of patrons from the greater Dublin area, but for the Garth gigs, this is set to be just 15%, with the rest coming from the rest of Ireland and abroad.

“This is an absolute boost to the Irish economy,” said Mr Clarke. “Every county is represented, 30 countries around the world are represented: 5% of people coming to these concerts are coming into Ireland.

“So that’s a bonus not just for Garth Brooks and Dublin, but for Ireland as a whole.”