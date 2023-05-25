‘I’ve loved her voice all my life’: Paul Brady pays tribute to Tina Turner

A Northern Irish singer-songwriter who wrote and performed with Tina Turner has paid tribute to her following her death at the age of 83.

In a career spanning more than 60 years, the American-Swiss singer, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Brownsville, Tennessee, won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Turner died “peacefully” on Wednesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her publicist.

Fans and friends of the star from Northern Ireland have joined the huge outpouring for the star.

Strabane singer-songwriter Paul Brady paid tribute to Turner on Facebook.

Mr Brady and Turner worked together numerous times over the years.

Turner covered Brady’s song Steel Claw for her album Private Dancer and Brady wrote the song Paradise Is Here for Turner’s album Break Every Rule.

The pair also performed together numerous times including in 1987, when Brady was a special guest at Tina’s Break Every Rule Tour and performed Paradise Is Here live with her at London’s Wembley Arena.

“So sad to hear of the death of Tina Turner. I’ve loved her voice all my life, long before I was ever privileged to have her sing my songs. Rest in peace, dear lady,” Brady said.

Belfast-born singer, Brian Kennedy, opened for Turner in Dublin and London in 1996 on the Wildest Dreams tour.

The singer took to Instagram to pay tribute, calling her a “hurricane in heels”.

“That voice, those moves, I’ll never forget that UK and Irish tour as a special guest along with Toto.

“I watched every second of every show, every single night. What a privilege,” Mr Kennedy said.

He also shared a video of himself covering Turner’s iconic, The Best.

He finished his tribute by saying the star was “incredible” and that he hopes she rests in peace.

Turner performed in Belfast’s King’s Hall in 1990 as part of her Foreign Affair: The Farewell Tour.

Many fans from Northern Ireland have been reminiscing on this concert as they too paid tribute online.

Read more Singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

Elsewhere, Oprah Winfrey paid tribute saying Turner was “our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll” and hailed her courage as a domestic abuse survivor following her death.

The US TV talk show host said Turner was “a role model not only for me but for the world”, as she paid tribute to the singer.

Tributes have come from across the entertainment industry, from friends, colleagues and collaborators including members of The Rolling Stones and Sir Elton John.

Read more Tina Turner was one of a kind, says producer of documentary about her life

In a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram, Winfrey recalled how she had started out “as a fan” of Turner's and had followed her “from show to show around the country” as a “full-on groupie” before the pair eventually became “real friends”.

“She is our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life,” she wrote, sharing multiple pictures from their long friendship.

“She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn't know existed.”

US President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also joined those paying tribute to the “once-in-a-generation talent” of Turner.