Janet Devlin reveals she ‘smashed’ jaw and wrist after collapsing in hotel corridor

Former X-Factor star Janet Devlin has revealed she “smashed” her jaw after collapsing in a hotel corridor.

The Tyrone singer, who shot to fame in the 2011 series of the hit ITV show, needed hospital treatment after the incident on Wednesday night.

She revealed she lost consciousness, causing her to collapse and leaving her with injuries to her jaw and wrist.

Thinking she was okay, she went to work the next day. But she later ended up in hospital.

Janet posted the news on Twitter on Saturday, and said she is now “fine”.

❤️🙏🏻 - the jawd father pic.twitter.com/pB4bIUGJcx — Janet Devlin 🌞 (@JanetJealousy) July 8, 2023

Posting pictures from her hospital bed, she praised the health service teams who looked after her.

The 28-year-old said: “Just wanting to take a second to say a thank you to the lovely doctors, nurses and NHS staff that looked after me today. Especially Tyrone - if you ever see this - you’re a legend!

“I’ve been safely discharged now!

“To anyone who doesn’t know what happened - I collapsed on Wednesday night, on my own, in a hotel corridor.

“I don’t know how long I was unconscious for but I just went to work the next day as normal.

“But I woke up with a swollen jaw and a really painful wrist.

"I thought I had an abscess in my gum and slept funny on my wrist.

“I was wrong. I actually smashed my jaw on the floor and my wrist too.”

Janet continued to say that “luckily” she was “fine”.

“My bloods are normal. Nothing is broken,” she added.

“I’ll be getting a referral to look into the heart again. Oh and resting up!

“Thank you for all your lovely messages and thank you so much again to the NHS.”

Her fans sent messages of support.

One said: “Sending prayers, happy thoughts and good vibes and anything else I can think of! Hope you can get things sorted.”

Janet, from Gortin, was just 16 when she auditioned for the eighth series of X Factor 12 years ago.

She wowed the judges with her rendition of Elton John's Your Song at the audition stage.

Janet became the public's most voted-for act for four weeks in a row, reaching the quarter final stage before being sent home.

In recent months Janet has been on tour in Australia with Hollywood star Russell Crowe supporting his band The Gentleman Barbers. She’s already shared snaps of her cosying up to Russell, Liam Hemsworth and Rita Ora.

Janet also realised a childhood dream Down Under by meeting the family of beloved late wildlife expert Steve Irwin — and hugging a koala bear.

World-renowned wildlife expert Irwin was killed by a stingray in 2006 while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

The ray’s barb pierced him through the heart and the footage of the incident is thought to be the only known recording of a stingray causing a human fatality.

His family, including widow Terri, son Robert and daughter Bindi, continue his work at their family-owned Australia Zoo in Queensland.