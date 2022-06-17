Janet Devlin to headline second Omagh Pride event in September

Singer Janet Devlin is set to perform at Omagh’s second Pride event in September.

The Gortin-born former X-Factor contestant, who came out as bisexual in 2018, will headline an outdoor stage performance during the event on Saturday September 10.

The town held their first Pride event last year, when hundreds gathered for a march which began and ended at the South West Region College.

The 27-year-old singer, who has been back in the public eye again for speaking out about her struggles with mental health and addiction, said she is “over the moon” to take part in the LGBTQ+ event.

“For me it’s all about inclusivity and remembering those who have done so much work to get Pride to where it is today,” she said.

“I’m really excited to play a show to not only the members of the community but also to the allies who show their support as well.

"As a member of the LGBTQ+ community I can’t wait to celebrate an event that promotes being loved for who you are and for who you choose to love.”

In her recent BBC documentary Janet Devlin: Young, Female And Addicted, she spoke about her struggles with alcohol and addiction.

Chatting with Shane Todd on his podcast Tea With Me last month, the Co Tyrone singer spoke about her fight to get herself diagnosed with personality disorder and bipolar.

“I was self-harming at 12 years old, I was anorexic at 15, and I was a fully-fledged alcoholic by 19,” she explained.

“I really needed a diagnosis after I screwed up my life a few times while completely sober. I have managed to do the dumbest stuff imaginable while sober as a judge.

“Clearly something was not right and I went to a psychiatrist; you do a phone call before you get an appointment, and I explained to him the stupid things I had done in my life.

“I can’t even go into it because it’s so bad, but basically I kicked everybody out of my life because that was logical in my brain; I thought it was a great idea. I thought: ‘Everybody that loves me? Get out of my life’.

“After speaking to the psychiatrist I found out I have borderline personality disorder and bipolar type 2.”

The Omagh Pride march will gather from 1pm at the South West College car park on September 10, leaving at 2pm to pass through the town centre before returning to the college for performances and speakers until 6pm.

There will be an official after party featuring top LGBT talent.