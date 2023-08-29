Jay-Z returns to Instagram to share trailer for film set in biblical times

Jay-Z is following only his wife Beyonce’s account on his return to Instagram (Ian West/PA)

Jay-Z has returned to Instagram where he has shared an trailer for an upcoming epic film that is set during biblical times.

The Book Of Clarence, with Judas And The Black Messiah star LaKeith Stanfield as the title character, features music from Jay-Z and was executive produced by the rapper.

The businessman, real name Shawn Carter, first joined Instagram on November 2021 and subsequently deleted his account.

In his first post he also promoted the film The Harder They Fall, which tells a fictional story based on real-life black cowboys from American history.

Jay-Z served as producer on that feature and teamed up with fellow US rapper Kid Cudi for the song Guns Go Bang for the soundtrack.

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old rapper’s Instagram account was following his wife Beyonce along with promoting a new film.

The Book Of Clarence clip shows Scottish actor James McAvoy dressed as a Roman solider and is set during the time of Jesus Christ.

The film by Jeymes Samuel, a British singer-songwriter who has previously worked with Jay-Z, sees Stanfield’s character trying to become a Christ-like figure by declaring himself a Messiah and looking into performing miracles.

It also stars Selma actor David Oyelowo, Lupin lead actor Omar Sy and Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch.