Jazzed-up Belfast working men’s club strikes chord with tourists

Friday nights at venue in Ballyhackamore huge draw for visitors to city and music fans

The audio-visuals pay a key role in the night’s entertainment

From a humble pandemic project to being labelled one of the must-visit music venues in the UK and Ireland, Scott’s Jazz Club in east Belfast has surprised everyone — even its owners.

Ballyhackamore Working Men’s Club has been transformed into a popular attraction by friends Cormac O’Kane, Scott Flanigan and Richard Brown.

Cormac said he was inspired by his travels.

“Anywhere I went in Europe I could find a jazz club, and there was always local jazz musicians playing and I thought I can do that in Belfast,” he explained.

He decided to act amid the pandemic.

“I wasn’t working, so I just thought: go for it,” he said.

Together with Scott, a well-known pianist in the scene, Cormac approached the local, underused working men’s club and asked if they could use the venue on Fridays for jazz performances.

The pair didn’t have high expectations for the first night.

“We thought it would just be 15 of my friends and 15 of Scott’s friends,” Cormac added.

However, it was well received by the community, and as the weeks went on the club grew in popularity.

Cormac explained: “Initially we used half of the venue.

“Now we have people coming from across Europe, we regularly have people driving from Dublin.”

He puts the success down to three things: the skills of audio-visual specialist Richard, who “creates a state-of-the-art multimedia theatre”; the high standard of musicianship — “that is one thing we don’t compromise on, all the musicians must be world-class”, and the pure passion of those involved.

“No one ever retired from opening a jazz club — everything we make just gets ploughed back into the club,” he said.

It has hosted high-profile performers, including award-winning London guitarist Rob Luft, who described the venue as “the finest jazz club in the UK outside of Ronnie Scott’s”.

High praise indeed, as the club was partially named after the famous Soho spot, as well as co-founder Mr Flanigan.

The audio-visuals pay a key role in the night’s entertainment

Cormac said: “We aim to be like Ronnie Scott’s, that’s the pool we want to swim in.

“Scott was initially reluctant over the name, he’s a humble guy.

“But we wanted to show everyone: this is Scott Flanigan standard.”

Scott performs regularly across Europe and travels throughout Ireland teaching jazz.

“He brings all these musicians back with him to perform on Friday,” Cormac added.

“In Belfast we celebrate Van Morrison, such an iconic jazz musician.

“Why shouldn’t we have a jazz club?

“You can go all over Europe and walk into a jazz club with over 100 people in it.

“Belfast should have something like that to offer tourists.”

In fact, the Arts Council-backed venture is proving a magnet for foreign visitors, with half of the audiences sometimes made up of tourists.

It’s something Cormac is very proud of.

“We are fortunate enough to have a hell of a lot of jazz musicians in Ireland to show off,” he said.

Scott’s Jazz Club is on every Friday at 9pm.