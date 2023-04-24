Jess Glynne teases new single after emotional journey following loss of friend
Singer Jess Glynne has teased new single Silly Me as she returned to music following an emotional journey that began after the loss of a friend.
The singer-songwriter, 33, who had seven number ones in the UK including Hold My Hand in 2015 and I’ll Be There in 2018, said she has not been doing a project on her “own” during the last few years due to feeling “lost”.
On Monday, Glynne wrote in an Instagram post: “I want to re-introduce myself. It has been a while, a lot of time has passed and a lot has changed.
“In 2021 I lost a friend in a really tragic way and it has changed the way I see and feel life. I was deeply unhappy and I was so lost in my career and I felt trapped by people who didn’t believe in me during such a sensitive time.
“I made a decision to walk away from all that negativity and start again because I saw how short life is and how important it is to look after you.
“This was probably one of the toughest, scariest things I have ever done and at the time I had no idea how it would work out but I had to put my happiness and my mental health first no matter what.
“These past (three) years have been the most trialling on me emotionally and physically but I feel as though they have made me the best version of myself.
“I was out in LA alone pushing through and I was finally inspired by the journey I had been on and the path in front wasn’t so scary. I began writing again with new people.”
She added: “I am so lucky to finally be surrounded by such excited, caring people who allow me to be my authentic self. I hope this album holds your hand and this side of me is the Jess I want you to get to know.”