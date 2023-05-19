Jessie J announces birth of son describing him as ‘all my dreams come true’

Jessie J has announced she gave birth to her first son a week ago describing him as “magic”.

The Price Tag singer, 35, announced she was pregnant in January – just over a year after revealing had suffered a miscarriage.

On Friday, she announced the news on her Instagram story telling fans she had been left in a flood of “happy tears”.

“A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable,” she wrote.

“I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He and I are both doing great.

“I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine.

“I am so grateful phew *happy tears*. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support.”

She added that she will return to Instagram “when I’m ready”.

The British singer is currently in a relationship with professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

Following her miscarriage in 2021, Jessie J shared words of support for others who had experienced losing a baby.

She said that in a “heartbreaking but beautiful way” the experience had “put life into perspective” for her.