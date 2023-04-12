Joe Jonas on Wetherspoons: ‘I like other places’

Joe Jonas has visited a Wetherspoons pub, which he did not appear to enjoy, saying he “likes other places”.

The American singer-songwriter and his siblings Nick and Kevin form the band Jonas Brothers, who are in the UK promoting their upcoming sixth record The Album.

In a clip released by Heart Radio on Wednesday, he spoke about their new single, Waffle House, named after the American restaurant.

The 33-year-old singer said the trio used to stop at the chain during US tours, and compared it to Wetherspoons in the UK.

Asked what he thinks of the pub company, Jonas said: “Um. I like other places, so well. Let’s just say it wouldn’t be my first go to.”

The Jonas Brothers rose to fame with appearances on the Disney Channel.

They were among the network’s most popular stars thanks to leading roles in 2007 film Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2 – as well as their own series Jonas.

Talking about the new single, Jonas said: “For us growing up when we were touring in the States, we were too young to go and have a pint after the show and kick it with our friends.

“So we would go to the only place open late, which was a Waffle House, where they serve breakfast items all day and we would sit there and talk.

“It became more of this safe place for us, so there’s other places like that for anyone in the world.”

The actor has been married to Sophie Turner since May 2019 and has two children with the Game Of Thrones actress.

He starred in 2022 Korean war film Devotion alongside Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors.