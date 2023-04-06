John Lydon’s wife Nora Forster dies aged 80

Nora Forster, the wife of singer John Lydon, has died aged 80 after living with Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

The 67-year-old former Sex Pistols frontman, also known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, was his wife’s full-time carer following the diagnosis and raised awareness of the condition through his recent attempt to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023 with a song he dedicated to Forster.

A statement posted on Lydon’s Twitter, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades – has passed away.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full-time carer.

“Please respect John’s grief and allow him space.

“Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.”

In the UK, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, which is the name for a group of symptoms associated with an ongoing decline of brain function, according to the NHS website.

The condition can affect memory, thinking skills and other mental abilities.