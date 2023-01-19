John Rogers: Brian Kennedy to dedicate Belfast gig to late music promoter and former manager of Van Morrison

Tributes have been paid to John Rogers, a local music promoter and former personal manager to Van Morrison, who passed away this week.

The Belfast-based events manager worked in Northern Ireland’s music industry for over half a century, including alongside Sir Van Morrison for over 30 years.

He also worked with Brian Kennedy, who said he will be dedicating his gig this Saturday in the Stormont Hotel to his late friend.

The Put the Message in the Box singer said: “I first met John when I was working with Van Morrison, and John then went on tours with me across America, with Ray Charles and Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell.

"For some of the most exciting moments in my musical life, John was right there. We just became friends, he became my promoter and I had been doing shows with him for years now. I was with him less than a week ago… He was a very ambitious, hard-working man even until now.

"He should have written a book – the stories that he has about tours he did with people like Rory Gallagher and Thin Lizzy, and of course, all the years he had with Van – it wouldn’t matter whose name came up, he had probably toured with them, met them or helped them in some way.

"He was also championing brand new young artists from Northern Ireland in particular.

"He still had that amazing appetite for the industry and live music. We’ll never see the likes of him again, he was extraordinary. I want to send all my love to his wife Wilma and the family.”

Brian said he had been informed of John’s death by fellow Irish singer Mary Coughlan, who told the Belfast Telegraph she was “just gutted” about his passing.

"It nearly broke my heart, I swear,” she said. “We go back about 35 years ago and loads of times over the years since I’ve called him for advice. I just loved him, he was great craic, really kind and larger than life.”

John was also known for his previous work in producing live, local entertainment.

He frequently teamed up with U105 Drivetime star Johnny Hero for gigs and the two became best friends.

Last October John set up Tribute Fest, which attracted thousands of music fans to Crusaders Football Club’s home grounds at Seaview Football Stadium in north Belfast. Tribute acts to Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Status Quo, Neil Diamond, AC/DC, Garth Brooks and more took to the stage, which was compered by Johnny Hero too.

Taking to Twitter, the radio DJ said: “There won't be too many people on the entertainment scene that don't know John Rogers. A promoter, publicist and manager. An absolute one-off. He was my mate. I'll miss him terribly.”

“My condolences to Wilma and the family.”

John also had a long-running relationship with Hastings Hotels, spanning over two decades.

One event included the Belfast City of Rhythms Show for tourists, which ran for six weeks over 24 nights at the Europa Hotel.

The company’s events director, Allyson McKimm said: “John was not only a bookings agent, but he took interest in all of the shows and would book at least 100 shows per year right across the group from Brian Kennedy to well-known tribute shows such as ABBA (Bjorn Identity), Elvis, Dolly and Shania to name but a few and he would search out the best entertainment for our Christmas party nights and New Year’s Eve Gala shows.

“He would often be seen at each venue checking up on the artists, production and supervising the arrangements for each event.

“John frequented all of the hotels on a regular basis and was on first name terms with all of the General Managers and staff alike. He will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Michelle McTernan, a public relations manager and friend of John’s added: “There is no one in the NI music industry that he didn't know or didn’t know him. He made a lasting profession on anyone that met him.

"He was a loveable rogue and straight-talking with a wealth of knowledge and unforgettable stories.”

John recently played a key role just last autumn in organising the Belfast Telegraph’s Music Against Homelessness concert at the Europa Hotel, which raised £10,000 for the Simon Community.

Edward McCann, director of publishing operations at the Belfast Telegraph’s parent company Mediahuis Ireland, said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear of John’s death. I pass on my condolences to John’s family and many friends.

“It was a privilege to work with John on the Music Against Homelessness concert. His enthusiasm and drive were instrumental in getting it off the ground.

"It was great too to see John in action – he turned what was just an idea into reality with his drive and determination. John was also great company and a fantastic raconteur.”