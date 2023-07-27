Jonas Brothers to close world tour in Belfast’s SSE Arena next year

The Jonas Brothers will perform in Belfast next year

American pop band Jonas Brothers have announced they will finish off their mammoth worldwide tour with a show in Belfast.

The trio, made up of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, first rose to fame on the Disney Channel in children’s television films such as Camp Rock.

They also starred in their own television sitcom ‘Jonas’ from 2009 to 2010.

The Jonas Brothers have sold over 17 million albums, spawning hits such as ‘Sucker’ and ‘SOS.’ They previously took a hiatus in 2013 to explore solo careers, which both Nick and Joe releasing seperate musical projects.

They reformed in 2019 to release their comeback album ‘Happiness Begins’ which went to number 2 on the UK charts.

Their new tour which is titled ‘The Tour’ will take them across 86 cities in world including shows in Australia and Europe and will promote their new album ‘The Album’ which was released last month.

They will perform in Northern Ireland’s SSE Arena on June 20th 2024, their first time performing in the city.

The day before, Wednesday 19th June, the will also take to the stage to perform in Dublin’s 3Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday 4th August 2023 at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie.