Justin Bieber set to take world tour to Ireland in 2023

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is set to take his Justice world tour to the 3Arena in Dublin next year.

While no dates have been set for Northern Ireland, he is set to play in the Irish capital on February 28 2023.

Having sold in excess of 1.3 million tickets so far, the tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows – from May 2022 through March 2023.

The upcoming dates start this month in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August.

Read more Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 2023 European tour dates

Next up is South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October.

The tour will close out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023.

Additional dates have also been announced in Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

The Justice World Tour is Justin’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 27th) at 1pm from www.ticketmaster.ie