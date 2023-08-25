Katherine Jenkins becomes official sponsor of Royal Navy submarine hunter

Katherine Jenkins, who is now sponsor of HMS Cardiff (L Phot Matt Bradley/Royal Navy/PA)

Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins has become an official sponsor of the Royal Navy’s submarine hunter.

The mezzo-soprano was announced on Friday as an ambassador for the frigate, HMS Cardiff, and all who serve aboard.

The honorary title historically “served to bestow good luck and divine protection upon a ship” according to the Royal Navy.

It is usually a lifelong commitment performed by royalty – the Princess of Wales is the sponsor of HMS Cardiff’s sister ship HMS Glasgow – or prominent figures such as the wives of senior military figures and political leaders.

Jenkins was given the honour due to her work with the Armed Forces over the past two decades, which has included two performances on the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

She said: “I have always felt it such a privilege to support His Majesty’s Armed Forces and their families. The experiences I have had with them over almost 20 years will forever be amongst my most cherished.

“Inspired by all those I have met so far and humbled by this wonderful invitation, I am honoured to be announced as the sponsor of HMS Cardiff. A lifelong role, I look forward to making more memories through this impressive new ship and serving with love and dedication.

“This is a particularly proud and poignant moment for me given that my dad was part of the Navy. It feels like a real full-circle moment, and I know that he will be with me today.”

Katherine Jenkins had a tour around Cardiff aboard a Royal Navy vessel (L Phot Matt Bradley/Royal Navy/PA)

The singer, 43, had a tour around Cardiff courtesy of Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Express – the only British warship permanently based in Wales – and then visited HMS Cambria, the Navy’s Welsh headquarters.

Her role could mean attending the ship’s launch, commissioning ceremonies, attending homecomings from operational missions and supporting the crew.

The second of eight new submarine-hunting frigates – a Type 26 or City class – HMS Cardiff is being built on the hardstanding of BAE Systems’ facility in Govan, Glasgow in Scotland.

Based in Plymouth, it will protect UK waters from underwater threats along with being able to launch commando raids, board and search operations, launch and recover drones, provide relief to areas hit by natural disasters and conduct evacuations.

The ship’s bow and stern sections were joined over the summer and the frigate’s around 160 crew are yet to join.

Katherine Jenkins said she was ‘honoured’ to be announced as the sponsor of HMS Cardiff (L Phot Matt Bradley/Royal Navy/PA)

Brigadier Jock Fraser, the Royal Marines’ naval regional commander for Wales, Western England and the Channel Islands, said: “It was a real honour to formally welcome Katherine to the naval family on behalf of the First Sea Lord today.

“Our ships’ sponsors fulfil a historic and important role in the service of a Royal Navy ship.”

Brigadier Fraser, who has helped forge ties between the new ship and its namesake city of Cardiff, added he was “thrilled” she was coming on board.

He said: “I am certain that she will be an outstanding advocate for the ship wherever HMS Cardiff serves around the globe.

“Having recently visited HMS Cardiff in-build, I know that Katherine can look forward to supporting a ship’s company working in a world-leading platform.”