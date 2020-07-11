Katherine Jenkins: 'My life would be different if I hadn't seen a grief counsellor'

Katherine Jenkins tells Barry Egan about dealing with the pain of losing her father at 15, growing up in a council house, being mugged and coping with vicious criticism

It was long before Katherine Jenkins was ever called ‘the Sweetheart of the Valleys’. She can recall being “cycled” to nursery school in south Wales — and “feeling like the coolest kid in the world on the back of my mum’s big old bike”. It was summer. She loved the sensation of the breeze “ruffling my hair and tickling my face”.