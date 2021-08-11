Ken Branagh backed scheme helps Daisie Conway hit high note with debut single

A young Larne singer-songwriter has told of the “incredible experience” of being selected to take part in a creativity mentoring scheme supported by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Daisie Conway (19), who is studying primary school teaching with music at St Mary’s College in Belfast, was chosen to take part in the 21 Artists for the 21st Century cultural initiative as part of the Government’s centenary programme.

A diverse range of up-and-coming talent, including musicians, dancers, singer-songwriters, actors and playwrights were all mentored by leading lights in their respective fields, with Daisie getting the chance to work with producer Declan Legge and Naomi Hamilton, aka, Jealous of the Birds.

Daisie, who released her debut original single Calendar last week, co-wrote a song A House without a Home as part of the mentoring scheme. It will be released on a five-track EP, with songs from four other singer-songwriters who participated in the scheme. All five will perform their tracks at a showcase in the Lyric Theatre next month.

The talented teen, who went viral on social media last year after posting a video of herself singing, said: “Basically, the singer-songwriters chosen for 21 Artists for the 21st Century mentoring programme all helped each other compose a song. We each came up with our song and the others helped complete it.

“Working with Declan and Naomi was amazing, and we learned so much from them.

“It was just an incredible experience to work with other people my own age who are like-minded and so inspirational.

“The song I wrote is folk inspired, a haunting lullaby. All five tracks have been written and are ready to be recorded at Declan’s recording studio in Newry for an EP release.”

Daisie said she was ‘genuinely surprised and honoured’ to make it through the “tough” audition process, given the calibre of talent she was up against.

Next up, she will be supporting Brian Kennedy at his gig at Ballygally Castle on October 15.

Speaking about the mentoring scheme, Sir Kenneth said: “For younger artists, the advice and support of more experienced colleagues can be an invaluable resource.

“I know, from experience, how much I gained from working alongside such inspirational figures as Judi Dench and Derek Jacobi, to name but two, at the beginning of my career.

“So I welcome this imaginative programme, which will connect 21 young Northern Irish artists across a range of creative disciplines with experienced mentors.”