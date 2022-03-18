Kevin Hart show sells out in 20 minutes after surprise appearance announced for Belfast’s Limelight

US actor Kevin Hart is to perform his stand-up show in Belfast this weekend.

US actor Kevin Hart is set to make a surprise appearance at Belfast’s Limelight this weekend – but many have complained at the speed in which the tickets were sold.

The stand-up comedian is taking his Reality Check tour to Belfast on Saturday, March 19, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Tickets went on sale at 2pm on Friday but sold out within 20 minutes.

He is set to receive support from local comedians Shane Todd and Colin Geddis.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians in history by Forbes, Kevin Hart’s most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his “Irresponsible Tour”.

Hart has also anchored an astounding 10 movies that entered the US Box Office at number one over the last 10 years.

Scores of people complained about the website crashing and questioned whether tickets were on sale.

Commenting under a post about the tickets, one Twitter user said: “I was there, logged on, clicked book now at 2pm and it told me to go back to listings.

"How did ANYONE get buying enough tickets to sell out??”

A woman said: “Was on at 2pm error after error don't see how anyone got tickets website was down 2-3 hours before tickets even went up.”

While another disappointed fan added: “There is no actual way that this could have sold out that fast, were tickets even available? Aw well!”

The Limelight has been approached for a response to the online complaints.

Hart is in town to film heist comedy Lift with the bulk of production work scheduled to start on March 23 at Belfast Harbour Studios.

The Netflix feature is directed by Straight Outta Compton’s F Gary Gray, working from a screenplay by Dan Kunka.

Hart plays a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

The feature is part of a partnership deal that Hart signed with the streaming giant just over a year ago, for his production company to produce four movies exclusively for Netflix.