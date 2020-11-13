Kitt Philippa wins Best Album as NI Music Prize adapts to pandemic

We weren't going to let the virus beat us, say organisers of online ceremony

Kitt Philippa won Best Album of 2020 for Human at last night’s ceremony

Human by Kitt Philippa was named the Best Album of 2020 at last night's Northern Ireland Music Prize awards.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony was broadcast online from the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast.

Organised by the centre, produced by Mike Edgar Production and streaming live as a YouTube premiere, the awards brought as much of a live experience as possible to audiences at home.

Other winners included Aborist, who won Best Single for the track Here Comes the Devil; Sasha Samara, who was selected for the Oh Yeah Contender Award; and New Pagans, who lifted the Best Live Act.

There were also performances from the shortlisted acts Arborist, Careerist, Joshua Burnside, Kitt Philippa, Phil Kieran and Sasha Samara during the awards ceremony.

DJ and broadcaster Rigsy and BBC Introducing's Gemma Bradley presented the show.

The audience was treated to some previously unseen footage, including from Snow Patrol's incredible performance at the Ulster Hall last year.

The winners of the three categories were awarded a cash prize of £1,000, with a £3,000 award going to Best Album winner Philippa.

Commenting ahead of last night's show, Charlotte Dryden, from the Oh Yeah Music Centre, said: "It has been an incredibly difficult year for music, musicians and live music, but we were determined to make sure that the show will go on.

"We need to have a moment for our community to come together to say we are still here, we will get through this and we matter.

"We have an incredible amount of talent to celebrate here and while we normally get together under one roof for this annual celebration, this is an opportunity to showcase our music in a new way."

The Legend award was dedicated to Bap Kennedy, who died in 2016, in recognition of his enduring legacy, chiefly as a solo artist and earlier with his band Energy Orchard.

The Northern Ireland Music Prize was supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, PPL, YouTube Music, Help Musicians and Belfast City Council.

The awards ceremony was the culmination of the Sound of Belfast Festival.

Andy Cairns , the lead singer of rock band Therapy? spoke to the Belfast Telegraph as part of the celebration of music.

On Tuesday night the Ballyclare man and his bandmates Michael McKeegan and Neil Cooper took part in the Getting To Know... Therapy? event, which saw them in conversation with local music impresario Stuart Bailie.

While the rockers were forced to postpone their 30th anniversary tour plans because of the pandemic, they did mark it with the release of a greatest hits album and a biography called So Much for the 30 Year Plan.

This year's Sound of Belfast saw Ryan McMullan perform his song Belfast City on the roof of the Oh Yeah Music Centre.