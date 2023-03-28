Kodaline unveiled as latest act to headline Custom House Square Festival in Belfast

Kodaline has been announced as a headline act at this year's CHSq festival in Belfast.

The internationally adored Irish quartet will take to the stage at Custom House Square on August 11.

It follows the release of the stripped-down live album 'Our Roots Run Deep' and comes fresh off the back of an intimate tour of the UK and Ireland.

Kodaline’s latest album exposes the influence of artists such as Ray LaMontagne and cult alt-rockers Frightened Rabbit on the bands music.

It includes key covers from numerous sessions performed over the years including Steve Garrigan’s favourite Sam Cooke number, Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ (which they first played virtually on the spot for a BBC session, on Elton John’s piano) and ‘Dirty Old Town’.

“The album works as an affectionate recap and stylistic reset for Kodaline after their enforced coronavirus break, a softly welcoming story-so-far from one of Ireland’s biggest breakout successes of recent times,” a publicist said.

“The band’s fourth studio album, ‘One Day At A Time’ added a new chapter to a career that has already encompassed three #1 albums in Ireland, two Top 5 albums in the UK, and more than a billion streams on Spotify.”

“Now a decade in, Kodaline might well have found themselves in a perfect world, refreshed and ready as they embark on their next chapter, writing the rulebook themselves.”

Tickets for the Custom House Square gig will go on sale this Friday, March 31, at 10am on Ticketmaster.