Kourtney Kardashian praises husband for postponing Blink-182 Belfast gig amid pregnancy scare

Kourtney Kardashian is “eternally grateful” to her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for postponing a Belfast gig to be by her side in hospital during a pregnancy scare.

The reality TV star was pictured leaving a medical facility with her husband at the weekend.

Kourtney took to Instagram on Wednesday night to express relief following the health complication.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life,” she wrote.

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.

"And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

The wellness guru and Lemme founder told fans she has a newfound respect for mothers who have faced difficulties during pregnancy.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she continued.

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

"Praise be to God.

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

It comes after Blink-182 postponed their upcoming Belfast due to Travis Barker having to return home due to an “urgent family matter”.

The punk rock band were due to play the SSE Arena Belfast on September 4 as part of their comeback world tour – their first in over 10 years.

The Glasgow and Dublin shows have also been postponed by the multi-platinum, award-winning band’s whose hits include First Date and Feeling This.

Travis recently appeared in his son Landon Barker’s TikTok after returning to California.

Kourtney announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child together in June at a Blink-182 concert.

She stood in front of the crowd with a sign that read “Travis, I’m pregnant” in a nod to the band’s music video for their hit song All the Small Things.

The mum-of-three has given fans insights into her fourth pregnancy journey revealed the gender of her unborn baby on with a carousel of photos from her maternity shoot with Travis back in June.

Kourtney donned a form-fitting, long-sleeved blue dress with a sleek black belt purposely positioned under her bump.

The caption read: “Little drummer boy coming soon.”