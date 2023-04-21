Lana Del Rey announced as final BST Hyde Park headliner

Lana Del Rey has been announced as the final headliner for this year’s British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.

The US singer-songwriter will close the festival on Sunday July 9, with special guests yet to be announced.

Del Rey joins an already star-studded line-up for the 10th anniversary festival, which includes other US musical superstars Pink, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Guns N’ Roses.

Since the release of her debut album Born To Die 11 years ago, Del Rey has produced a slew of chart-topping and award-winning hits.

Her latest studio album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, released earlier this year, topped the UK charts in March.

Her headline performance at BST Hyde Park will be one of the first times she has played the tracks live.

Del Rey has previously performed at the biggest festivals across the world, including Coachella and Lollapalooza.

BST Hyde Park 2023 will be the first time that rock band Guns N’ Roses have performed at the London festival.

The band – featuring singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan – will top the bill on Friday June 30.

It was also previously announced that British superstars Take That will reunite on Saturday July 1 for their only UK live date this year.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will be joined by chart-topping Irish band The Script and the recently reformed classic line-up of Sugababes.

Tickets for 2023 BST Hyde Park go on general sale at 10am on Thursday April 27.