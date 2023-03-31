Lana Del Rey equals Arctic Monkeys and Radiohead with sixth number one album

Lana Del Rey has drawn level with other acts like Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead and Blur to secure a sixth number one album, the Official Charts Company said.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has become the fastest-selling LP of 2023 so far and makes Del Rey the female solo artist with the fifth-most number one albums.

Martin Talbot, chief executive at Official Charts Company, said her “achievement” over 11 years is “quite something” as “she has done so with the biggest first week numbers of any album this year”.

“She is a genuine superstar of our era,” Mr Talbot added.

Ed Sheeran with his Official Charts number one single award (Mushroom Creative House/Liam Pethick/PA) — © Mushroom Creative House/Liam Pethick

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter’s latest chart-topper follows 2012’s Born To Die, 2014’s Ultraviolence, 2017’s Lust for Life, 2019’s Norman F****** Rockwell! and 2021’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Madonna still leads the female pack with 12 chart-topping records to her name as Taylor Swift sits on nine number ones, Kylie Minogue has eight and Barbra Streisand has seven.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has also taken the top position in the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

In the UK albums chart, synth-pop band Depeche Mode earned their highest-charting album in a decade with Memento Mori at number two as indie rock band Fall Out Boy made it to number three with So Much (For) Stardust.

In the UK singles chart, Ed Sheeran has debuted his new single Eyes Closed at number one, his fourteenth chart-topper.

The singer-songwriter – who also released a music video for the song which sees him being followed by a blue monster, serving as a metaphor for grief – is now level with Sir Cliff Richard and Irish boyband Westlife.

Sheeran, who has the third-most chart-toppers in UK chart history, said: “I’m over the bloody moon, thank you so much. I can’t wait for you to hear (my album) Subtract. I’m so glad you’ve connected to this song. Lots of love!”

His sixth studio album is billed for release on May 5.

Elvis Presley, who has claimed 21 number one singles, and The Beatles on 17 are the two for Sheeran to beat if he wants to break a record.

Sheeran also knocked Miley Cyrus’s Flowers down to number two – which had enjoyed 10 weeks at the top – as well as pushing other singles further down the charts.

DJ and record producer Calvin Harris and singer Ellie Goulding’s collaboration Miracle is now at number three in the charts as Die For You by Canadian singer The Weeknd slid to number five.

Cameroonian American singer Libianca Fonji has leaped up to fourth place with afrobeat song People.