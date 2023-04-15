Lana Del Rey has best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far

Lana Del Rey has the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far, the Official Charts Company has said (Danny Lawson/PA) — © Danny Lawson

Lana Del Rey has the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far, the Official Charts Company has said.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has already earned the 37-year-old American singer a sixth number one record in the UK charts and the fastest-selling LP to date this year.

She also last month became the female solo artist with the fifth-most number one albums, after Madonna on 12, Taylor Swift on nine, Kylie Minogue with eight and Barbra Streisand with seven.

Rey’s ninth studio album follows her other chart-toppers including 2012’s Born To Die, 2014’s Ultraviolence, 2017’s Lust for Life, 2019’s Norman F****** Rockwell! and 2021’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has sold 20,800 copies on vinyl so far this year.

Coming in at number two in this year’s vinyl charts is Gorillaz’s Cracker Island – the virtual band’s first number one album in 17 years.

At number three this year so far is English band The Courteeners with St Jude – which became a number one 15 years after its original release following an anniversary re-issue.

To date, Pink Floyd’s live-pressing of The Dark Side Of The Moon, released to mark the record’s 50th anniversary, has reached number four, as Swift’s Midnights continues to hold sway at number five this year.

Upon release, American singer-songwriter Swift’s album immediately broke a string of records, including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

In the vinyl single charts, New Order’s song The Perfect Kiss has claimed the top 2023 slot so far.

The track was originally released in 1985 and re-released on 12 inch as part of the release of remastered January reissue Low-Life Definitive Edition.

Inhaler have the only 2023 new song release to make the top five list as the Irish rock band reaches number three with their hit Valentine.

English rock band New Order’s 1983 single Blue Monday, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, makes number three as the new wave band also reached number five with their 1985 track Sub-Culture.

Swedish rock band Ghost’s Kiss The Go-Goat, released in September 2019, has sold the fourth most vinyl singles to date this year.