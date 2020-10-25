Lancashire boy Cormac Thompson's songs for his Co Down gran lead to record deal

Cormac (11) snapped up by company after his rendition of Danny Boy on YouTube

Not many 11-year-old boys can say they share very much in common with the likes of Luciano Pavorotti, Dame Shirley Bassey or Alfie Boe.

However, one that can is Cormac Thompson, a new operatic superstar who has been signed to the world-famous Decca Records.

During lockdown, Cormac, from Darwen in Lancashire, recorded himself singing via YouTube for his grandmother Colleen Morrison, who lives in Co Down.

His version of Nannie's favourite song, Danny Boy, currently has over 4,000 views on his social media channel.

Proud nan: Cormac Thompson with his grandmother Colleen Morrison

Fast forward five months and the singer has recorded an album in the same studio as Queen, Adele and U2, with songs including Danny Boy, Walking in the Air and a version of Snow Patrol's hit, Run.

Cormac told the Belfast Telegraph that it was a lot of fun making the album, something he never thought he'd ever do.

"It feels quite cool, but surreal at the same time," he said.

"It doesn't feel like I'm out in the world now, but I am!"

Several trips to Surrey to lay down his voice for the record and a trip to Metropolis Studios in London led Cormac to completing the album, where he got to play a piece of history.

"At Metropolis, there was quite a special piano that Freddie Mercury played, and I played it as well.

"I put a plastic glove on the piano when I was playing it and now I have it at home on my own."

Cormac said he has a wide variety of taste in music, apart from rock and heavy metal.

His debut has a more classical feel with some local influence added in.

"Cormac loves Snow Patrol," his mum Alison said.

Alison's mum is originally from Bangor and she said she used to be walked as a child in Ward Park - where Snow Patrol played a famous homecoming gig - "so there was a massive connection there".

"Cormac is very good at listening to his dad's and my own playlists which is where the Snow Patrol connection comes from."

Alison told this newspaper that the moment Decca first got in touch "came out of the blue".

"When I started reading through the email, my stomach started doing flip-flops," she said.

"My husband was making lunch and I went and stuffed the phone in his face because I didn't want Cormac to see anything about it.

"We were very cautious in the first instance because we didn't want to get carried away."

Cormac's Nannie, Colleen, said: "I could never have imagined that his little pieces, sung for me, would have led to this amazing opportunity.

"My husband and I are so very proud of Cormac, and we hope that his singing will give much pleasure.

"We also hope that it will help to shed a little light during these dark times we are all having to endure."

Hear My Voice is released on Decca on December 4 when the dream might just become a little more real for the gifted young singer.