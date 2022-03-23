Laryngitis forces Shane Todd to postpone US standup shows

Northern Ireland comedian Shane Todd has postponed gigs in the United States after coming down with laryngitis.

Posting a gravel-voiced video on Twitter, the standup said he was unfortunately too unwell to perform his gigs in Washington and New York but aimed to return in October.

“To any who came to the Boston show last night you’ll know that my voice is so bad, I sound like Louis Armstrong from Wonderful World,” he said.

After a doctor in Washington diagnosed him with laryngitis, he said he would hate to go and stage and have to stop talking after five minutes.

Promising to return in October, he added: “I’ll just keep drinking tea in the meantime.”

The disappointment follows what he called the best experience of his career just last week, after opening for comedy superstar Kevin Hart’s surprise gigs in Belfast alongside fellow NI comedian Colin Geddis.