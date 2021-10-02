Last-minute Snow Patrol gigs to be first large indoor shows

Happy: Gary Lightbody is looking forward to the Belfast and Derry gigs. Credit: Alexandre Schneider

Snow Patrol have announced two homecoming acoustic shows to take place in Belfast and Derry next week.

The Northern Irish rockers will take to the stage at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Tuesday, followed by a date at the Millennium Forum in Derry on Thursday.

The band made their return to the live circuit last month with a number of shows, including the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, the Trnsmt Festival in Glasgow and the Isle of Wight Festival.

But Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody said they were keen to play dates ‘in our homeland Northern Ireland’ and when the opportunity arose to include a few local shows, they jumped at the chance – despite the quick turnaround.

“We have desperately wanted to add some NI shows on to this tour that we are currently on,” said Lightbody.

“We didn’t think we were going to get a chance to play in NI on this tour but the opportunity has presented itself, so we jumped at it.

“Sorry about the short notice but it’s the only way we could make the shows happen.”

The Bangor man added: “We’re really looking forward to them both.”

Indoor gigs are currently permitted here if they are seated. The double dates are the first large indoor live music shows in Northern Ireland since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The gigs, though billed as acoustic, will be a ‘full show’ featuring a ‘host of sonic accompaniments’ and not just the trio of Lightbody, Johnny McDaid and Nathan Connolly ‘sitting playing guitars’, the singer told Cool FM.

He also explained that the reason the gigs were so last minute was because they wanted to be entirely sure they would go ahead and that it wouldn’t be a case of announcing the gigs then having to postpone again, as other musicians and bands have been forced to do.

And he said that they wanted to include Derry along with Belfast because of his parents’ and McDaid’s connections to the city.

The announcement of next week’s two shows was welcomed by fans on social media.

One posted on Twitter: “Best news I’ve had in months. Can’t wait’, while another said: “Just the news we need on a Friday afternoon. Snow Patrol back in Belfast.”

Snow Patrol last played Belfast in December 2019 as part of their Reworked UK and Ireland tour.

They previously played their third Ward Park concert in Bangor in May that same year. Up to 35,000 fans attended the massive show, which also featured a surprise appearance by Bono, who performed the U2 hit One with Lightbody and the rest of the band.

As well as the recent Scarborough, Glasgow and Isle of Wight concerts, Snow Patrol also played Manchester last Sunday.

They dedicated the gig to legendary Northern Irish music agent Steve Strange, who passed away a few days earlier.

Tickets for Snow Patrol’s Waterfront Hall and Millennium Forum gigs next week are on sale now and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.ie.