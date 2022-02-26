Leaving on a high note: Ulster Orchestra launches search for new chief executive

Respected: Richard Wigley took up his role in 2016

The Ulster Orchestra is on the hunt for a new chief executive.

Incumbent Richard Wigley will leave at the end of October to further develop his career in musical consultancy.

Chairman Leslie Morrison said: “We are launching our search for a new CEO and the role has been advertised across a large number of online platforms to reach as wide a market as possible.

“We are aiming to complete the recruitment by June, and we are committed to finding an outstanding CEO to lead the Ulster Orchestra to new levels.”

Mr Wigley, who joined in 2016, will return to his native New Zealand with wife Kim, but intends to spend several months each year in the UK.

He said: “I am leaving because the job is now ready for someone else to take further.

“I arrived towards the end of the financial crisis when the orchestra was given a one-off payment of £500,000 to rebuild, and that was my role. I am proud of what we have achieved.

“The administration team is very good, the audiences pre-pandemic were growing very well, and in recent months they are coming back.

“I was also proud of how players responded to the pandemic by building up our digital output, and also by our learning programme for the whole of Northern Ireland.”

The orchestra has maintained a high standard, with notable appointments such as former principal conductor Rafael Payare and current chief conductor Daniele Rustioni.

“The fact we have attracted such outstanding young conductors as Rafael and Daniele means the orchestra is, musically, in a great place,” he added.

“The recent Mahler 4 concert under Daniele was brilliant, technically and musically. It was one of the best during my time.

“The Ulster Hall also has a magnificent acoustic and this is recognised and greatly appreciated by our leading international guest conductors and soloists.”

Mr Wigley is regarded as one of the best CEOs in the history of the orchestra, and has a high reputation in the musical world.

He is a former bassoon player with the Halle Orchestra, and held senior posts with the Royal Northern College of Music, and as general manager of the BBC Philharmonic for 10 years. He also delivers the Association of British Orchestras leadership programme Find Your Way.