Led Zeppelin star Robert Plant stops by Belfast music shop to buy harmonica

Led Zeppelin’s frontman Robert Plant has been described as an “absolute gentleman” after he stopped by a Belfast music shop on Tuesday in order to buy a harmonica.

Sharing a photo of the 74-year-old English singer in the store, family-run Matchetts Music shop wrote on Facebook: “When Robert Plant comes in to buy a harmonica…”

Revealing more, the store told fans the Stairway To Heaven singer was “an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to serve”.

The post left hundreds of fans on social media star struck.

Alliance Party MLA Peter McReynolds wrote: “Amazing. I’d barely be able to contain myself for the photo.”

Another said: “No way I was looking through the window today but had a train to catch so couldn't go in.”

Plant was in the city as part of his sold-out Ulster Hall gig with the musical collective Saving Grace.

Saving Grace features Plant alongside Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar), and Matt Worley.

They are playing a string of Irish gigs this autumn.

Plant has been a regular visitor to the Ulster Hall across his career and Led Zeppelin themselves were no stranger to the city when they famously premiered Stairway to Heaven in Belfast more than 50 years ago.

The sold-out concert in 1971 in front of 1,200 fans was the first gig on a tour of smaller venues in the British Isles for Led Zeppelin who normally played large arenas.