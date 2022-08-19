Leo Sayer: Veteran singer on the Troubles, family in NI and interviewing Van Morrison

Ahead of his UK and Ireland tour, Leo Sayer shares some of his career highlights, including a night he’ll never forget at Belfast’s Kings Hall

Considered one of the UK’s most successful artists, Leo Sayer came to prominence in 1973 when his debut single, The Show Must Go On, from the album Silverbird, reached number two in the charts. The catchy number, a collaboration between Sayer and David Courtney — his song writing partner at the time — was given a touch of theatre when Leo appeared on Top Of The Pops decked out in clown make-up and wearing a Pierrot costume. Audiences loved it.