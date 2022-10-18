Lewis Capaldi announces new 2023 Belfast show

The pop singer will play the SSE Arena on January 29, with tickets going on sale from 9:00am on Ticketmaster on Friday, October 28.

The 26-year-old rocketed straight to the top of the UK singles chart last month with his song ‘Forget Me’, making it his third UK number 1.

On Tuesday, he has also announced that his new album - Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent - will be released on May 19 next year.

The singer-songwriter took a break from social media earlier to focus on this second album.

It is the follow-up to his debut record, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which was the biggest selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

Lewis Capaldi last played in Northern Ireland during this year’s Belsonic festival in June; his biggest ever headliner gig in Ormeau Park after his previous concerts were rescheduled due to the pandemic.

“I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” he said. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Speaking about his new album, he added: “I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them's on almost every song.”

After selling out headline shows to hundreds of thousands across the continents, Lewis sold out London’s SSE Arena Wembley ahead of his debut album release, making him one of the first artists to ever achieve such a feat.

He will now take to the road next year for a full arena headline tour across the UK and Europe, with pre-sale tickets launching on October 26, and general sale set for October 28.

“I'm ready,” he concluded, “and so are the songs.”