Lewis Capaldi: ‘I sound like a Paolo Nutini knockoff – or if Adele was a guy and not as good’

The billion-selling singer-songwriter talks to Helen Brown about his candid at-home documentary, his mate Ed Sheeran

I haven’t got to the point where any of this feels normal to me yet,” says Lewis Capaldi. He points out that we’re speaking “six years, to the day” since he released his first single, Bruises, which quickly racked up 28 million plays on Spotify, making the Glaswegian the fastest unsigned artist to reach 25 million streams on the platform. The following year he wrote a song about the loss of his grandmother – Someone You Loved – that would be streamed a staggering 2.8 billion times.