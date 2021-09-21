Liam Gallagher Belsonic gig cancelled after rocker damages nose in helicopter fall

Liam Gallagher has cancelled his Belfast concert after he injured his nose in a fall from a helicopter.

The former Oasis front man took to social media on Saturday to share photos of his busted nose which was heavily strapped following the fall.

Writing on social media on Tuesday morning, Mr Gallagher delivered the disappointing news that Friday’s concert in Ormeau Park would have to be postponed.

The concert had been rearranged for Friday, June 24.

“Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up,” he wrote.

“Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled...i'll make it up to ya. LG x”

According to organisers Belsonic, all tickets will remain valid for the rearranged date.

The gig has already seen a number of cancellations as a result of coronavirus restrictions, with the latest unlucky incident sure to leave some fans disappointed.

The man behind hits like Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger was originally scheduled to perform at Boucher Playing Fields, but was later moved to Ormeau Park, before that concert got postponed early last year.

The unfortunate injury to Mr Gallagher happened after he was performing at the Isle of Wight festival.

On Saturday afternoon, he tweeted a picture of himself with a plaster covering his nose and ointment applied to a number of cuts.

Gallagher compared himself to the late The Who drummer Keith Moon, who was infamous for his wild behaviour.

He also joked the image could feature on the front of his next solo album.

The singer tweeted: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x”