Lisburn musician is set for Ukraine armed with a van full of donations

Michael Mormecha has prepared to drive to Ukraine with humanitarian aid, raised in a matter of days

The journey began in Lisburn, and it will hopefully reach Chernivtsi, Ukraine, 2,000 miles later.

The plan is to deliver a ton of humanitarian aid and Michael Mormecha seems relaxed about the prospect.

Normally, he’s filling a van with musical instruments, crossing Europe and elsewhere with acts like TRÚ, Mojo Fury and Amy Montgomery.

Michael is a valued part of the music community but this time he is steering to the edge of a warzone and the cargo reflects that.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is full of nappies and sleeping bags, power banks, medical supplies and camping mats. Temperatures by the Ukraine border have plummeted to minus 20 and an estimated 200,000 are going to be passing by Chernivtsi, en route to Romania and safety.

Michael has planned the route and he reckons that it will be a 27-hour drive from the Cherbourg Ferry. The paperwork seems to be sufficient, and he will be joined by a Ukrainian friend, Irina Fuga, and her partner, Kieran Catney.

When the Russian invasion began, Michael had spoken with Irina, and they had discussed a drive across the continent to pick up family members in Kyiv and Lviv. But the family said that they were all staying in the country and so the journey became an aid mission.

Michael put up a funding page on the Just Giving site, asking for £800 to help with travel costs. That figure now exceeds £11,000. So, there will be multiple visits and perhaps even a truck hire with bulk supplies, in due time.

“There’s been an amazing response here,” Michael explains from the car park of the Trinity Church in Lisburn.

“This is going to change people’s lives within three days. As soon as we get there. All this stuff that’s been donated is going to be feeding people, keeping people warm. And that’s easier done on a small scale.

“Unicef and Red Cross will have their impact as well, but it’s just nice for us locally, to let people know that the contributions have gone straight to Ukraine. there’s something in that.”

People are still walking up to Michael with sleeping bags and donations as he prepares the van. His mother and sisters helping with the logistics and a family story emerges that helps to explain the mission further.

Michael’s grandfather, Ilkaro Mormecha, was 18 when he was taken from the village of Dunaiv in western Ukraine by the invading Nazis in World War Two. After the war, he arrived as a refugee in Scotland. One of his sons, Michael, fell in love with an Irish girl and so Michael junior grew up in Lisburn.

“I have Ukrainian, Scots and Irish blood,” he says proudly.

The musician had been planning to visit Dunaiv just as the pandemic began. He wanted to return to the ambition in 2022 but again, history declared otherwise.

“In a strange way, to go back in this unfortunate circumstance, it’s completing some sort of circle.”

And is Michael worried about the trip?

“I wasn’t until someone dropped off a bulletproof jacket at the house last night. I tried it on and thought, this is real now. But there is a lot of humanitarian aid going on out there. Strength in numbers. We’re not the only ones doing this. And we don’t want to put ourselves in any stupid risk.

“I love drum kits too much to go and join the Ukrainian army. I definitely plan on coming back and finishing the next two records.

" But it’s still a bit nervy going in. I’m excited to getting on the road, and we’re so proud to be able to deliver the donations.”