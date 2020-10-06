Listen: Jon Bon Jovi in ‘Bono and the Orangemen’ gaffe

Rock superstar Jon Bon Jovi (58) has said he’s grateful he didn’t get beaten up by Orangemen as a child like U2 frontman Bono.

The star — famous for hits like Livin’ On A Prayer and Lay Your Hands On Me — made the bizarre claim during an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard.

Asked about the challenges of writing political songs that risked dividing his audience, the singer said: “Well that would be an obvious answer, especially when I was a younger guy when you had a single-minded focus, which was simply to make records and entertain people.

“You know, I would often bring up an example, so Bono’s probably right at my age, he’s a couple of months older than me, I think.

“His upbringing was obviously very different than mine. I mean, I never had the Orangemen walking through my neighbourhood saying, you know, get the Catholic kid and beat him up.

“I didn’t have any of that kind of turmoil in suburban New Jersey, when you had a wonderful middle class upbringing with two hard-working parents.”

Music star Bono

Slightly older than Bon Jovi at 60, Bono in fact grew up in the northside Dublin suburb of Finglas.

He was raised in an interfaith household, his mother being Church of Ireland and his father Catholic.

Music fans on Twitter quickly told Bon Jovi that he was giving the Orange Order a bad name.

One said: “His heart is in the right place but his geography would be fairly off.”

Giving a more charitable view on the blunder, another added: “I imagine that’s a common enough misconception by people overseas, not such a big deal.”