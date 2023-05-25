Live at Botanic Gardens 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of Belfast festival

The Frames will play at Botanic Gardens on June 9.

Sugababes will perform at Botanic Gardens on May 26.

Belfast’s summertime music festival, Live at Botanic Gardens, returns this year with six headline shows.

Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on the picturesque Botanic Gardens starting on Friday with Sugababes and running until June 10. when Olly Murs will play in the city’s famous gardens.

CONCERT DATES

Sugababes – May 26

Kip Moore – May 27

The Classical – June 3

Aitch – June 8

The Frames – June 9

Olly Murs – June 10

Olly Murs will close the festival on June 10. Photo: PA

GATES OPEN

6.30pm opening time

But, for The Classical on Saturday 3rd June GATES OPEN AT 4.00pm

Please follow socials for all the latest event updates as all timings are subject to change.

THIS IS A RESIDENTIAL AREA AND TICKET HOLDERS SHOULD RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE RESIDENTS AND BUSINESS PEOPLE WHEN COMING TO AND LEAVING THE EVENTS.

ENTRY POINTS

Entry to the Venue is via the following entrances ONLY to the Botanic Gardens:

Main Gate on University Road (between Queen’s University and Ulster Museum)

Box office for sales and ticket collection located at this entrance.

Queens Library, Botanic Avenue (Wheelchair Accessible Entrance)

Bars are cash only. Concessions are cash and card. There will be no ATMs inside the park. Once a patron has exited the venue, re-entry is not possible.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Standing Tickets are the only tickets on sale. There is no provision for seating at any event.

Ticketmaster is the official ticket seller for this event.

For tickets and further information, visit: ticketmaster.ie

Under 16s must be accompanied by a person 18+

Beware of bogus ticket sellers & tour operators. Do not buy tickets from unofficial sources (including websites).

If you have any queries regarding your tickets, contact Ticketmaster and they will be able to assist you.

Please contact Ticketmaster directly on the App or check the online help centre at www.ticketmaster.ie

PLEASE NOTE: No type of seating will be allowed inside the venue as these are prohibited items because they pose a health and safety risk. Please refrain from bringing any fold up seating, inflatables, or any form of temporary seating as you will not be allowed enter the venue with them.

ESSENTIAL PRE-PLANNING

Please plan your approach to the Botanic Gardens based on the following:

As traffic and parking delays are inevitable, please allow plenty of time to get to the venue, patrons are strongly advised to use public transport or car pool.

The venue is well served by public transport – Bus & Rail will bring you less than a 5-minute walk to the venue. Details are available at www.translink.co.uk

24hour City Centre car parks are available.

Please visit http://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/tourism-venues/carparking/carparks.aspx for full details of Belfast City parking facilities.

TRANSPORT

Festival organisers strongly advise the use of public transport.

Bus & Rail options can bring you within 5 minutes’ walk to the venue.

See www.translink.co.uk for further information.

To plan your travel to and from your concert at Live at Botanic Gardens Please use the Journey Planner available at www.translink.co.uk for further information.

PARKING

There is no parking available in the immediate vicinity of the venue.

We would strongly advise that patrons park with a view to ease of leaving the city at the end of the concert – this generally means using car parks on the outer perimeter and walking to the venue.

Pay particular attention to on-street parking signs such as pay & display and do not park in restricted or ‘no parking’ areas as a robust parking enforcement operation will be in place.

Botanic Gardens

VENUE FACILITIES

The Botanic Gardens is located in a residential area; early queuing is not permitted in the streets around the venue.

Official merchandise may be available in outlets located inside the venue. Please refrain from purchasing any unofficial merchandise outside the venue.

There will be a wide range of foods and beverages available to buy. Proof of age may be required if you wish to purchase alcohol.

Drinking water fountains will be available at various points throughout the venue.

You are encouraged not to smoke in Botanic Gardens.

There will be First Aid areas at the venue. These will all be clearly signposted, and all stewards will be able to direct patrons in the direction of the nearest medical point.

Please keep in mind that this is an outdoor event and Belfast has its fair share of rain, so please keep watch on the weather forecast prior to the show day and dress accordingly.

Always wear footwear for uneven surfaces and which is comfortable to walk in as the Park is a large venue to walk around. If the sun is shining, please bring along sun cream. The Botanic Gardens can get very cold in the evening so please dress with this in mind.

Umbrellas are not permitted in the Venue. In the event of adverse weather conditions, we would advise bringing a rain mac or disposable raincoat.

Cameras in excess of 35mm Lens and video recorders WILL NOT be admitted. Laser pointers are strictly prohibited.

Flag poles or sticks for banners are not allowed. Only small banners of other (A4 or A3 size) will be permitted into the event as anything larger can obstruct the views of other customers.

Prohibited articles and items include the following: any article that may be used as a weapon, Professional cameras and recording devices (this applies to cameras that have detachable lenses). Bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, Frisbees, and similar items, dangerous or hazardous, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, or other skates, Flag poles, selfie sticks and flares. Laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, large suitcases/rucksacks, laptops, illegal merchandise items, umbrellas, hampers, and cold boxes, air horns, alcohol, drinks, food and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs).

Any person deemed to be offensive or abusive, or who may compromise public safety, will be reported to the police.

AGE POLICY

Under 16s MUST be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian attending the event who will remain with them and take full responsibility for them throughout the duration of the event.

For the safety and enjoyment of all patrons, the PSNI and Aiken Promotions request all Parents and Guardians to undertake full responsibility of U16s throughout the duration of the event and ensure adherence to the age restrictions and conditions when attending the event.

If there is doubt whether a minor qualifies for age restrictions set out, proof of age may be requested. It is the responsibility of the adult accompanying the minor to be able to satisfy staff that the minor is the age they say. We recommend if in doubt please bring colour photocopy of the minor’s passport to prevent any unnecessary disappointment.

Organisers strongly advise against bringing young children to the concerts due to the sound volume and the potential upset for children amongst crowds and similarly for patrons around children. We also cannot allow any prams or any furniture into the venue.

If you decide to bring your baby/ toddler to the show, parents must sign a disclaimer form on admission to the venue. Also please note, a ticket is required for every concert attendee who would include babies and toddlers.

SPECIAL NEEDS

Please contact Ticketmaster directly on their website www.ticketmaster.ie via – ask a question tab and an agent will be happy to assist you.

Parking for Wheelchair Accessible Ticket holders will be in the Queens Library Car Park off Botanic Ave. Presenting your Wheelchair Accessible Ticket for the concert will grant you access to this Car Park. The parking in Queens Library Car Park is reserved for disabled patrons only. However, please as space is limited, ‘Blue Badges’ will not gain entry to this area – the parking at Queens Library will only be available to Wheelchair Accessible Ticket Holders.

The accessible entrance to the wheelchair platform is on Botanic Avenue, behind Queen’s University.

Unfortunately, organisers cannot guarantee any specific support as all events are standing only.

Please assess your capability to stand for the duration of the event before purchasing tickets.