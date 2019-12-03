Live at Botanic Gardens: Sinead O'Connor and The National top bill

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor will play a huge outdoor gig at Belfast's newest festival, Live at Botanic Gardens, when it returns to the city next summer.

The series of outdoor concerts sees thousands of music fans descend on the city's Botanic Gardens.

O'Connor will take to the stage at the picturesque gardens on June 7 with support from Derry singer SOAK, while American rock band The National will perform their first show in the city in over seven years on June 6.

Northern Ireland music legend Sir Van Morrison, pop legends Bros and Irish rock band Picture This were among the acts to launch the festival last year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 9am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.ie