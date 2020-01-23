Live at Botanic Gardens: Sir Tom Jones to play Belfast gig this summer

Welsh superstar Sir Tom Jones will play a huge outdoor gig in Belfast this summer.

The Sexbomb singer will perform at Belfast's newest festival, Live At Botanic Gardens, on May 31, 2020 - a week before Sir Tom's 80th birthday.

The series of outdoor concerts sees thousands of music fans descend on the city's picturesque gardens.

2020 has seen the return of Sir Tom to prime time Saturday night TV, resuming his role of coach and mentor on ITV’s The Voice alongside fellow coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 30 at 9am from all usual outlets.