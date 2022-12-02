Lizzo announced as headliner act for Belsonic 2023

Grammy award-winning singer and musician Lizzo will perform a headline show at Belsonic 2023 in Ormeau Park.

The American will perform in the city on Thursday June 22, with tickets on sale from Wednesday December 7 at 10am.

The 34-year-old released her highly anticipated fourth studio album Special during the summer.

In September Lizzo won an Emmy award for her Amazon series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

The eight-part dance show competition sees 13 plus-sized women compete to become part of Lizzo’s backing dancer line-up.

Accepting the Emmy onstage she became visibly emotional, saying: “The trophy is nice but my emotion is for the people who are on the stage with me.

“The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories.

“When I was a little girl all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone who was fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me."

Lizzo is only the third female rapper without a featured artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as the first black solo female R&B singer to claim the top spot since 2012.

Her hit Truth Hurts dominated the chart for seven weeks, further making history as the longest running #1 by a solo female rap artist ever and it has been named by Rolling Stone as one of the “500 Greatest Songs Of All Time”.

She also lent her voice to the 2019 animated film, UglyDolls, and joined Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B in the all-star cast of that same year’s critically acclaimed Hustlers.