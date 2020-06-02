Me and my health: Flautist Eimear McGeown on her lifestyle

Professional flautist Eimear McGeown (37) from Craigavon, plays both classical flute and traditional Irish flute. She lives in London with her boyfriend, Scott Willsallen (43), an audio designer.

Do you take regular exercise and if so, what?

Eimear playing classical flute

I love walking but to be honest it's not specifically for exercise - I live quite a fast-paced lifestyle as many of us do so there's lots of movement in my normal day. I moved to King' s Cross last September so I'm quite central now and I can walk to a lot of places instead of relying on the Tube which is great and I also love seeing more of London. I've lived in London for 18 years and I'm still discovering new parts! I never have a routine - every day and week differs for me as a travelling musician so it's difficult to have a regular exercise plan.

What is the worst illness you've had?

Randomly, I'm currently experiencing the worst illness I've ever had! In September last year, I started suffering from shortness of breath and my airways felt extremely restricted. Eventually in February I saw a chest specialist who organised a wide range of testing over six weeks and we are getting to the bottom of it now. It's been a strange time for me but I'm also lucky to have some time to resolve this now.

How healthy is your diet?

I haven't got the healthiest diet but I do have a varied one. I love nearly every food, savoury or sweet, and I will eat almost anything. I especially love tapas or anything with a variety of flavours on my plate. I've recently started cooking as I have had more time at home so I'm enjoying that. I'm going to make fifteens today which I loved as a child - they're very unhealthy biscuits but delicious!

Any bad habits?

I have a really sweet tooth. I have chocolate biscuits every morning with breakfast. I do have toast or cereal first but then I finish my breakfast with biscuits and tea! It's a really bad habit I can't get out of - I did try and stop for a while when I first met my boyfriend but now I'm back to my bad habit and funnily he will often also join me with the biscuits too now. Once my nephew found out and he wanted them too, so I don't think I'm setting the best example.

Do you drink and smoke/ if so how much?

In tune: Eimear playing traditional Irish flute

I don't smoke but I do like a drink - I love a glass of wine with dinner. I also love espresso martinis. I organise some Irish music session gigs in some pubs in London and one of them called The White Hart in New Cross has the best salted caramel espresso martinis ever. I recommend these music sessions to anyone visiting London. Musicians, both professional and amateurs, play together and it's a really nice community feel. It's on twice a week in The White Hart and in Howl at the Moon in Hoxton.

Do you take any supplements?

I take a really high dose of vitamin D every day. My chest specialist tested me and my level was below half of what it should be. Apparently most of the UK are below which makes sense but it was valuable advice, especially for my lungs. I also take vitamin C every day and cod liver oil - my gran said it was very important that I took that every day and she died when she was 94 so I like to follow her advice.

How do you take time out?

Eimear McGeown (37)

I really love taking photos and using filters on Instagram. I was so excited when Instagram first arrived - I would have my page filled with photos of scenery. When I tour with groups, we would always try to make the most of seeing places by walking everywhere on days off so I would take a lot of photos.

How well do you sleep?

I have the most vivid dreams ever, and I often wake up so exhausted from them. Sometimes I will feel like I'm in an action film in my dreams - I've been shot before, I've been in a car that's driven off a cliff. And then randomly last night I had a lovely dream where one of my compositions from my album was in a film and it had been nominated for an award! I didn't win the award but I was super-excited that my piece was in a film as that is a dream of mine to achieve some day.

Do you worry about getting old?

To be honest I never think about it. As a musician I just concentrate on my next career goal and take life in steps which occupies a lot of my mind.

What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

I actually love water - I drink about 3 litres a day. Yoga also helps me - I sometimes do Sahaja Yoga and it helps centre me.

To find out more, visit Eimear's website at eimearmcgeown.com or follow her on Instagram at @eimearflute or on Facebook at Eimear McGeown Flute