Meet the architect and radio presenter who moved to Bangor 30 years ago for love and aims to break down cultural barriers through her music

Following her successful debut on BBC Radio Ulster, Co Down mother-of-three Siobhan Brown tells Claire O'Boyle about her days singing in gospel groups and quality time with her family during this lockdown period

Siobhan Brown is a singer in the Bangor-based soul band Manukahunney, and she also conducts a choir

She's made a huge impact on the Northern Ireland music scene with her high-energy vocals and joyous take on soul and gospel music.

And Siobhan Brown - known best as a singer in the fabulous Bangor-based soul band Manukahunney - made her presenting debut on the airwaves at the end of last year with her very own show on Radio Ulster.

"I loved it," says Siobhan, who lives in the Co Down town. "And they even called it after little old me, which was nuts. The Siobhan Brown Soul Show - it was fantastic."

And such was the success of the programme, which ran for 10 weeks and showcased the singer's love of the genre, it's been commissioned for a second series, which is due to air later this year.

"Having a radio show wasn't something I'd particularly aspired to," says Siobhan, who grew up in London. "But I'm so glad it happened."

Radio presenter Ralph McLean helped Siobhan

In fact, it was a text message out of the blue from radio presenter Ralph McLean that started the ball rolling and, within weeks, Siobhan's first show was on the air.

"It all happened really quickly, which was probably a good thing, so I didn't have time to get nervous," she says.

Siobhan and Ralph first met back in 2012 when the broadcaster compered at the first ever Manukahunney gig at McHugh's Bar in Belfast.

"Having him there was a massive coup for us because he's so well-known," recalls Siobhan (49). "We were so nervous about the night, because with soul music, you really need people up on the dancefloor, letting go and I was dreading the typical Northern Ireland thing of people just standing around listening to the band without actually responding.

"I was just praying: 'Please dance, please dance'. And in the end it was incredible and everyone was completely going for it on the dancefloor.

"We were so happy, gobsmacked actually, and at the end of the night the barman told me people had hardly been drinking because they were dancing so much. We've always kept in touch with Ralph over the years since then.

"He'd give us the odd shout-out on the radio, but what I really like about him is that he's a man who seems to quietly observe quality.

"He doesn't just jump behind everything new that comes up. He seems to appreciate real authenticity, which is what I've always tried to bring."

The text out of the blue came last November, and within weeks the mum-of-three, who combines her passion for music with her day job as an architect, was in the studio recording the show.

"At first I thought he was getting in touch to see if I'd sing at an event, so of course I said yes straight away," she recalls. "But when I realised it was a radio show, I was delighted. I'm massively into my soul music, and I saw it as a real opportunity to get this amazing music out to more and more people in Northern Ireland."

Siobhan's journey into music started in her childhood when, as the youngest of six children, she sang in gospel choir groups near her home in south London.

"I loved the harmonies and listening to the detail of music," says Siobhan, who moved here "for love" back in 1992.

"That was my thing, the harmonies and the detail. I never saw myself as a lead singer or anything like that, I was just in it for the community element, for the fun of it all. Singing really brings me so much joy. It brings everyone so much joy - that's why everyone should do it."

While musical gatherings have, for the moment, been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, Siobhan is well-known through her wildly popular gigs with 10-piece band Manukahunney and the slower-paced and more intimate four-piece, Manukahunney Blue. She also conducts the Clanmill Community Choir.

"It's for anyone in the community, particular for anyone connected to Clanmill Housing Association, residents, people who work there, friends of friends," she says. "It's brilliant, and it's a real example of how people who don't think of themselves of singers can get so much from the experience.

"It's joyous. People who said they couldn't sing a note are now singing in three-part harmony."

It was at Greenwich University in the late 1980s - when it was still known as Thames Polytechnic - that Siobhan met her "best friend" and husband of 25 years, Bangor native David Brown.

"Dee was studying to be a quantity surveyor and I was doing architecture," she remembers. "He was just this really warm and funny guy and we hit it off straight away. We became best friends, and all these years later, we still are."

When David, known as DJ Dee as the soul DJ at Manukahunney's gigs, moved home after completing his degree, the young couple tried to carry their relationship on across the Irish Sea.

Siobhan with her sons Rhys, Leo and Aaron

"I would come over and back to see him in Bangor and I thought it was beautiful, with the beach and the countryside so nearby," says Siobhan, mum to twins Rhys and Leo (19) and 18-year-old Aaron.

"Compared to the rat race of London - even though I'd grown up with it and it was all I'd ever known - I really fell in love with it.

"It was so dramatic and heart-wrenching back then to be apart," she laughs.

"We'd be there crying our lamps out in the airport waiting to see each other again."

In the end it was a job opportunity that clinched it for Siobhan, then just newly out of university and desperate to finish her training as an architect.

"There was a recession in the early Nineties and getting a job in London just wasn't happening," she explains. "I was actually working in Makro in Croydon to get a bit of money, and then Dee sent me over a copy of the Yellow Pages in Northern Ireland to have a look.

"It was very old-school. So I looked through, got in touch and got an interview fairly quickly. I flew over for an interview on the Friday, and before I left the boss said: 'Can you start on Monday?' I didn't go home for three or four months - and my family were stunned."

Of course at the time the Troubles was still in full swing and Siobhan's family in England were concerned.

"I did genuinely have to reassure people when I went back for visits," she recalls.

"They'd ask me 'what's it really like', as if there would be bullets flying and things. The first time my dad came to visit we were at the International Airport to pick him up and when the bell went off at the luggage pick up, I shouted: 'Dad, get down'!

"I had to tell him I was only kidding, but they soon came to love the place."

Now a qualified architect for over 30 years, Siobhan was part of the team that restored Parliament Buildings, Stormont, in the Nineties. She specialises in conservation and has worked for 15 years restoring historic buildings and turning them into historic and sustainable homes.

Siobhan, whose maiden name was Bonner, takes her Irish name as a sort of fate that she'd end up on these shores.

"As far as I know there was no particular Irish connection, but my mum just loved the name Siobhan," she says.

"Back then the only one I knew of was Siobhan from Bananarama. My family was from Jamaica way back, so it's funny how it all works out. I'm sure it's fate.

"I remember arranging a meeting here in Belfast years ago and you'd have to laugh for the interviewers, because I'm sure with Siobhan Bonner due to arrive, they must have been expecting some little fair-skinned redhead."

And while the singer has lived in here for almost 30 years, she says that as a black woman, she has not always felt entirely welcome.

"I've lived in Northern Ireland now longer than I did in London, but whether people have always fully embraced me and others in the community is another thing," says Siobhan, whose focus for 2020, along with her radio show, is writing and releasing her own music.

"I can see that increasingly there is a move towards multiculturalism here in Northern Ireland, and it's a positive thing to see.

"I think Northern Ireland has a really amazing opportunity to do it differently to how it's played out in other places, because this is a nation that can see the damage division can make.

"Even me getting the opportunity to do my show on Radio Ulster is really positive.

"If I can push some barriers gently, then that's a good thing. It's a great opportunity - and music is one of the greatest ways we can do it, because music, soul and gospel especially - is just this joyful experience, and I love to share it with people.

"It's a powerful tool to engage with people, and when we're all singing our hearts out together, or strutting our stuff on the dancefloor, there's no room for differences or barriers. It's just joy."

For the moment Siobhan and her family are getting to spend quality time together because of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions - but she is working at home on her music.

"It's grand, I'm making the most of it," she says. "We're taking it as family time and time to unwind and reset, gather our thoughts and feelings and a bit of direction.

"I think the thing about it is, it's early days, if we have to do this going into months, that could be different, but for now, it's early days.

"I've got so many things to do, housework, and planning work work, we're playing music and I'm about to launch a single, Watershed, which is being released on digital platforms on April 25.

"My sons are home, too, which is amazing, and we have a full house. We're all keeping each other going and playing music and dancing in the house, with lots of cooking. We enjoy each other's company, so it's all good for us, we're making the most it.

"We only go out if we need to for essentials and a quick walk for the dogs. Even that's been reduced to make sure we're home as much as we can because we want to do what we can to help."