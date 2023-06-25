Mel C says ‘all of the Spice Girls’ would like to perform at Glastonbury

Melanie C has spoken to the BBC Radio 6 Music’s Matt Everitt about the Spice Girls playing Glastonbury (PA)

Spice Girl Melanie C has raised hopes the famous girl band could play at Glastonbury in the future, saying they “all” would like to perform at the music festival.

The singer, 49, took to the stage on Saturday night on the Avalon Stage, and speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music’s Matt Everitt, she responded to whether the Spice Girls would accept an offer to play the legends slot.

The singer performed on the Avalon Stage on Saturday night (Ian West/PA)

According to BBC News, she told Everitt: “All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

“Like I said to the audience (on Saturday night), doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘a bit of a warm-up for next year?’

“They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready.”

"So, if I can drag the other girls along… I say 'drag' the other girls along – all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

"It's just getting it together, the timing being right."

“It’s just getting it together, the timing being right.”

The pop star, also known by her nickname Sporty Spice, added: “And it’s quite daunting, some of the girls haven’t been up on stage for years.

“But I think it’s, we call it (playing Glastonbury) the bucket list, because as an artist it really is the ultimate.”

Video footage shared on Instagram shows Mel C, full name Melanie Chisholm, performing some of the band’s hits such as 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life on Saturday night.

In 2019, the beloved girl band of Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Mel C, and Emma Bunton, and minus Victoria Beckham, got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

If they were to play in the legends slot they would be following in the footsteps of this year’s performer, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and other prolific music names like Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey.