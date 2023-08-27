Miley Cyrus says she thought of Adele ‘often’ while writing Used To Be Young

Miley Cyrus has said that she thought of Adele “often” whilst she was writing her new song Used To Be Young.

The American singer, who rose to fame in the role of Hannah Montana on the popular children’s TV programme of the same name, released her new single on Friday.

Cyrus, 30, posted the video to her Instagram story and wrote a message to Adele, which said: “I thought of you often while writing this song – always hoped that you would love it.”

She added: “This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished.”

On Saturday, Cyrus revealed on Instagram that a “series”, also called Used To Be Young, would be coming out and told fans to follow along on her TikTok page.

Cyrus, known for singing Wrecking Ball and Flowers, shared the news in an Instagram post, which said: “Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born.

“But before Hannah there was Miley.

“My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music and iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime.

“Decades later I continue to fulfil my purpose because of the love provided by my fans.

“This series ‘Used To Be Young’ is inspired by my new single.

“Looking back on my life and sharing untold stories from 1992 until now.

“Let’s start at the beginning…. Forever, Miley.”