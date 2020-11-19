MLA brands BBC decision to censor Pogues hit Fairytale Of New York 'nonsense'

BBC Radio 1 will this year play an edited version of Christmas favourite Fairytale Of New York in a bid to avoid offending listeners.

The Pogues' gritty festive hit with Kirsty MacColl is a Christmas staple, though in recent years it has been the focus of debate over its lyrics.

The song includes the words "faggot" and "slut".

This year, Radio 1 will play an alternative version of the track, with the record label providing different lyrics sung by MacColl, who died in 2000 after being hit by a powerboat while swimming at Cozumel, Mexico.

It is understood Radio 1 bosses were wary of offending younger listeners with derogatory terms for gender and sexuality.

Radio 2 will play the original song, but said it will continue to monitor listeners' views.

6 Music said it has made an edited version available and will allow presenters to make the choice.

Last night South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair - speaking in a personal capacity - said the BBC's decision to play a different version of the song to different age groups was "a nonsense".

Mr Blair, who is gay, told the Belfast Telegraph: "The first thing to say is that as a liberal, I'm not a great believer in censorship

"The surprises in all of this for me are, first of all, the fact that the song has been around for so long - and there has never been an issue before.

"But the greater surprise - and I think the nonsense in all of this, is that the BBC intends to differentiate between audiences based on age.

"There is a difference between hate speech and freedom of speech, and in my view there's nothing in that song that constitutes of any kind of hate speech."

In a statement, the BBC said: "We know the song is considered a Christmas classic and we will continue to play it this year, with our radio stations choosing the version of the song most relevant for their audience."

Last year, the BBC defended using the unedited version of the 1987 song in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

The characters of Nessa Jenkins and Uncle Bryn sang it on the show.

Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones defended using the song, telling The Sun: "It is a different climate. But we have to remain true to the characters, to who they were. Characters in Gavin & Stacey are kind and big-hearted, I believe.

"So I think no one is going to be intentionally hurtful. But by the same token, they're not necessarily going to be completely politically correct or be aware of political correctness."

The BBC move was also slammed by actor Laurence Fox.

"Here we go again," he tweeted.

"The cultural commissars at the BBC are telling you what is and what isn't appropriate for your ignorant little ears.

"Wouldn't it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts #DefundTheBBC."

The, Pogues however, did not welcome receiving support from Mr Fox.