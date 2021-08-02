More live music joy as Glen Hansard announces show at Belfast’s Grand Opera House

Glen Hansard is bound for Belfast for an autumn gig as part of Belfast International Arts Festival.

Glen Hansard is set to return to Belfast this autumn for a special one-off performance in the newly restored Grand Opera House.

The Irish concert singer/songwriter will headline Belfast International Arts Festival on Friday October 22 – one of two live music performances to go on pre-sale this Friday, August 6.

The Great Irish Songbook, featuring legendary Irish folk group Dervish and a line-up of special guests, will also play the Grand Opera House on Thursday, October 21.

As Covid restrictions begin to ease and the arts and cultural sector gradually reopens, the 59th annual Belfast International Arts Festival (BIAF) returns on October 6 and runs to November 7, with an extensive programme that gives audiences opportunities to both experience live performances again whilst also enjoying a selection of online events at home.

Two years since Hansard’s sold-out performances at BIAF in 2019, the lead singer of Irish rock band The Frames and one half of folk-rock duo The Swell Season, is looking forward to his first gig in front of a live audience on the island of Ireland since the pandemic.

The Great Irish Songbook also promises to be an evening of great music. Described by BBC Radio 2 as “an icon of Irish music”, Dervish, whose career spans over three decades, are to be accompanied by a star-studded line-up of some of Ireland and Scotland’s most celebrated musicians.

Artists performing some of their favourite Irish songs alongside an eight-piece Dervish include Belfast’s own Brian Kennedy, the multi-award-winning Cara Dillon, Gaelic folk singer Karen Matheson, Eddi Reader and Belfast’s own Open Arts Community Choir.

Belfast International Arts Festival director Richard Wakely described this year’s music programme as a “joyous return to live performance and a celebration of the value of togetherness”.

“Communal artistic and entertainment experiences carry so much value,” he said.

“That’s why themes of togetherness and building connections through live music were at the forefront of our minds when we were programming this year’s festival.

“Our music programme is, above all, a joyous one that celebrates all that is great about live, in-person music: inclusivity, social connectivity, the sense of being there in the present and feeling part of something truly unique.”

He is hopeful that come the autumn the concerts will go ahead as planned.

“In order to deliver events of this scale and calibre, we need to ensure they are viable and that necessitates a further relaxation of restrictions, especially relating to venue capacity,” he said.

“I hope that by the time our festival comes around that we can deliver these concerts to their fullest potential.”

BIAF will reveal its full programme later in August. From October 6 to November 7, 2021, audiences can experience drama and dance, experimental genre-busting works, topical talks, the latest literary releases, classical music, folk and roots, independent film, contemporary visual arts and outdoor spectacle.

The programme offers opportunities for audiences to both come together again in venues and spaces across the city and to enjoy artistic works from home.

The 2021 edition of BIAF opens with The Border Game, a Prime Cut and Lyric Theatre production reflecting on 100 years of the border and how it has impacted those who live along it.

For more information and to book tickets, visit BelfastInternationalArtsFestival.com or call box office at Visit Belfast Welcome Centre on 028 9024 6609. #BIAF21